Moreira dazzles on Day 1 of HK comeback with 4-timer

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Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrating their reunion with a stunning haul of four winners at Happy Valley on April 8.

Brazilian superstar Joao Moreira made an instant impact on the first day of his Hong Kong racing comeback with a brilliant four-timer at Happy Valley on April 8.

Reunited with long-time ally Caspar Fownes as his retained rider till the end of the Hong Kong season on July 15, the former four-time Hong Kong champion jockey booted home Decision Link ($26), Golden Brilliant ($19), Sky Cap ($32) and Perfect General ($12) from a full book of nine rides.

As the battle for the 2025-26 Hong Kong trainers’ championship heats up, the quartet of wins helped Fownes wipe out Mark Newnham’s four-win lead to tie on 47 wins, and he trails only on a countback for seconds – 31 to the Australian’s 36.

“Dream night. It’s nice to get a few wins on the board, Caspar said he was going to have a few horses ready to run well on this meeting and he’s done an amazing job,” said Moreira to the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

“I just finish it off. He’s (Fownes) done everything and given me nice horses. When you, as a rider, are riding nice horses, your life is much easier.”

The globetrotting Moreira, whose first international acclaim was his four Singapore champion jockey titles between 2010 and 2013, is determined to help Fownes claim a fifth title.

“I guess that’s the reason Caspar has been asking me for so long to come back and give him some help,” said the jockey known as “Magic Man”.

“It worked out pretty good. I was supposed to come back earlier in the season, but it didn’t work out. But I’ve come back to a crossed line where the championship is really on fire.

“Caspar is probably having the best shot by having me on the team to back him up.

“That’s why I’m here, to support him and hopefully to get the best results.”

Fownes could not have hoped for a better start to the short-term partnership with the crowd favourite. The Englishman was particularly effusive of Moreira’s ride on Decision Link, who came from the rear to claim the opener.

“What a ride. He’s got it one off the fence from gate 12 and it was a beautiful ride,” he said.

“It certainly got us yelling – it was nice to see him finish off like that. It’s a wonderful way to start the partnership.”

Michael Lee