More to come from Max Que

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Bling Bling Genius has come to hand this season, turning in five close-up finishes that have produced a couple of placings, all over 1,400m at Sha Tin. He brings that form to Happy Valley for the first time and looks the one to beat.

6 Smiling Emperor has been well held in two Sha Tin runs since returning to Class 5, but his form lifts at Happy Valley and the low draw is a clear map upgrade. He can turn things around.

4 Telecom Power should get another kind run from barrier 2, the same draw he had last time when third over this track and trip.

5 Podium also maps well from barrier 3 and his last-start eighth reads better than it looks after he was held up late.

Race 2 (1,000m)

12 Modest Gentleman has not won for 651 days, but this looks a good chance for that to change. After drawing wide in five of six runs this season, he comes into barrier 4 and arrives off a narrow defeat when second to Savvy Twinkle.

2 Nebraskan looks set to get his chance to break through. Zac Purton is back on, barrier 1 gives him a clean map and the drop back to the minimum trip looks timely.

5 Exceed The Wish may be better suited over 1,200m, but the draw is the big change and it can allow him to settle far closer than before.

4 Spicy Spangle faded to fourth last time after rolling along at a decent tempo on his first run in Class 5. A steadier time in front would help his chances.

Race 3 (1,650m)

8 Inno Super ran well at his first try around Happy Valley, eased back early from barrier 9 and charged home second. Barrier 1 is the big change and it puts him in the right spot to go one better.

4 Prestige Ricky draws well in barrier 3, but he needs to make use of it. Since the class drop, he has been getting close and his last-start third has him in good form.

3 Absolute Awakened did not get the smoothest run from barrier 11 last time and a slightly kinder draw helps. He can be ridden more like he was two runs ago when he broke through, which brings him back into calculations.

2 Noble Pursuit also gets a better set-up. Barrier 7 and Ellis Wong should allow him to settle handier and improve on his last-start sixth, where he was taken back from barrier 11 and faced a tough task.

Race 4 (1,200m)

6 Bits Superstar has posted three placings from five runs, including back-to-back placings recently. He was ridden positively from an outside gate last time and finished second. Barrier 6 is a key upgrade.

2 Find My Love drops back into Class 4 and cannot be ignored. He has trialled well between runs and is well-placed to go close again, like four runs ago when he was beaten a head in a similar race.

9 Lucky Man is usually better at Sha Tin, but the key change is barrier 4 after a run of wide gates and he is capable of featuring.

1 Superb King has a wide draw to contend with, but his last two since the class drop have been encouraging. He stays in the mix at a price.

Race 5 (1,000m)

11 Savvy Twinkle broke through on the class drop last time, and he goes back up to Class 4 in a stiffer contest, but off a handy weight relief. The penny may have dropped and, in a wide-open race, he gets the chance to go on with it.

2 Bunta Baby is thriving this season with a win and three placings from five runs. That consistency is hard to ignore and barrier 1 helps.

1 Beauty Thunder has barrier 11 to contend with, but he brings good form off a neck-second and Purton sticking is a plus.

10 Lean Master returns to his preferred track and distance. He gets a good draw, sits on a winnable mark, and this is the sort of set-up where he can surprise.

Race 6 (1,650m)

2 Max Que is in fine form this campaign, winning three from six, and he was dominant last time when scoring at his second try at this track and trip. A strong trial since, finishing off under no pressure, suggests he has held that form and he may not be done with yet.

1 Flying Fortress is better suited back at Happy Valley after a no-show at Sha Tin. He had placed behind Super Unicorn and Silvery Breeze two and three runs ago, and barrier 3 gives him the chance to land a better trip.

10 Fantastic Fun had to work through a tough run last time. The low draw gives him the opportunity to improve.

3 Telecom Fighters draws barrier 1 and can give a sight, but the tempo matters with pace drawn outside and that will help.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Flying Wrote has been honest all season, a win and two seconds from five, and he has rarely been beaten far. He did it tough from barrier 9 last time when wide throughout, and the inside draw is the map change he needs to be right in the finish again.

1 Meowth comes out of the same race and, from barrier 1, he had every chance to beat Amazing Kid but went down by ½ length. He draws to get every chance again.

2 Giant Leap has barrier 11 to contend with, but the drop back into Class 4 brings him into play given his stronger record in the grade.

6 Soo Koo has shown some ability at the trials, and barrier 2 can see him land in a good spot.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Tourbillon Golfer draws barrier 1 and shapes to get the right run on speed. He rolled along last time and stuck on well for third, a solid effort in the context. Huge chance.

4 Mighty Commander is in good form this season, two wins and a third from eight, and barrier 2 brings him into the race early. He is hard to hold out if the tempo suits his finish.

11 Amazing Kid comes in off a Class 4 hat-trick and he has clearly found his groove, but those wins came off good draws and smooth runs in transit. Barrier 7 requires him to do it a bit differently against stronger company.

2 Power Koepp backs up quickly after a return to form last week and a solid third to Romantic Son.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Lucky Planet draws ideally in barrier 4 to find the lead. He won well in Class 4 two runs ago, then stepped back into Class 3 last time, worked early from barrier 10 and was only collared late by Romantic Son, a formline that has held up.

10 Spirit Of Peace will be looking for the tempo to suit his late run. His last two since the drop in trip have been encouraging.

7 Refusetobeenglish looks close to a win after back-to-back placings at this track and trip. Barrier 12 is the query, but it may still be enough to keep his price appealing.

6 Lucky Eight led all the way in Class 4 last time. The class rise is the query, but from barrier 1, he stays in the conversation.

