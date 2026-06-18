More than 400 delegates to help reshape sailing in Qingdao

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June 17 - More than 400 international sailing delegates will gather in Qingdao, China from November 16 to 21 to shape the future of the sport, World Sailing announced on Wednesday, naming the city host of its Annual Conference and Awards.

Qingdao, in Shandong Province, hosted the Olympic sailing competition at the 2008 Beijing Games and is known as China's sailing capital. World Sailing's president, Li Quanhai, is the first Chinese national to hold the role.

• The conference brings together delegates to discuss proposals, address challenges facing the sport and share suggestions for improvement at all levels.

• The World Sailing Awards, also part of the event, recognises athletes and those working to develop and innovate in sailing worldwide.

• Li Quanhai defeated incumbent Kim Andersen of Denmark by eight votes to become the first Chinese president of World Sailing. He is currently serving a second four-year term.

• "The Annual Conference is always a special occasion, one where the global sailing community is able to come together, discuss proposals, celebrate our successes and share suggestions to improve the experience for sailors at all levels while speaking openly about challenges facing the sport worldwide and create new opportunities for the growth," said World Sailing Chief Executive David Graham. REUTERS