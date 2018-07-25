More than 300 activities and 12 sports festivals for third edition of GetActive! Singapore

SINGAPORE - The third edition of GetActive! Singapore - a series of sports festivals, ground-up sports initiatives and competitions - will feature unconventional activities such as parkour, paintball and abseiling.

"Every year, we ask ourselves how we can have something for everybody... we wanted to introduce more activities so that there's something for everybody," said Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin at Heartbeat@Bedok.

GetActive! Singapore will feature more than 300 ground-up activities this year, as well as 12 sports festivals, in places such as Chinatown, Little India and Geylang Serai, from Saturday to Aug 9.

This is an increase from 286 ground-up activities and seven sports festivals last year.

Lim was speaking on the sidelines of an event in Bedok to launch the GetActive! GetGreat Challenge, co-activated by insurance provider Great Eastern Holdings in a partnership inked on Wednesday (July 25).

"We are delighted to partner Sport Singapore, who share our aspirations in championing health and wellness to the community," said Great Eastern Group CEO Khor Hock Seng. "We recognise that maintaining good health is important to Singaporeans."

Participants can sign up for the challenge by registering on the ActiveSG mobile app.

They amass points by either clocking the number of steps taken on the app, or by collecting "Activity Stars" by scanning QR codes found at the GetActive! Singapore sport festivals, or other avenues such as buying a swim or gym pass, and booking a sports facility.

Participants can then use the points earned to bid for different prizes.

Also, there are more than 15,000 sign-ups for the biennial Singapore National Games this year, across 22 sports and eight para-sports, with a total of $250,000 in prize money on offer.

The number of sign-ups and the amount of prize purse are the highest since the Games were introduced in 2014.