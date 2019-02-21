More support for talented athletes working towards podium finishes at major Games

SINGAPORE - Athletes who are aiming to compete at major Games in the next two years will be able to tap on extra support in the form of extended campaign support fronted by national sports agency Sport Singapore.

This applies to those who do not qualify for the top-tier Sports Excellence Scholarship, but have shown the potential to excel and achieve a podium finish.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Thursday (Feb 21) that the extended campaign support of $3 million will span up to two years in advance of the Games the athlete is aiming for. It will cover four major Games over the next two years - the 2019 SEA Games, 2020 Asean Para Games, 2020 Olympic Games and 2020 Paralympic Games.

Speaking at The Straits Times Athlete of the Year award ceremony, Minister Fu said: "We want our athletes to excel at upcoming major Games... To encourage selected Team Singapore athletes to take on a full training load to start their preparations early for these Games, SportSG is rolling out extended campaign support of $3 million up to two years in advance, for athletes who display potential to excel at these Games and a podium finish."

She added that those aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year can look forward to training stints in Kochi, Japan ahead of the Games to help them acclimatise to the competition environment.