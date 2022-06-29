Moor makes flying visit count

Daniel Moor may not have got the money at his main mission in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup on Sunday, but he did at least recoup the price of the return air-ticket with one winner.

The Australian jockey flew in for a lightning one-day comeback visit at his former stomping ground to partner Hero in the Kranji feature for four-year-olds.

But he also picked up a bonus ride for good mate James Peters in the opening event, the Mr Malek 2021 Stakes, a $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The task of pointing Fast And Fearless through a gap between two of three joint leaders Cash Out (Mohd Zaki) and Super Posh (Yusoff Fadzli) at the 300m mark may have been straight out of the textbook.

But "Buckets" (Moor's nickname) had Singapore win No. 50 added to the list.

It has taken a long 16 months (since Buraaq on Feb 29, 2020) to reach that mini milestone, simply because of the pandemic.

The Victorian jockey cut short his Singapore Turf Club licence at the height of the uncertainty around the Circuit Breaker racing interruption.

Moor returned to Australia with a heavy heart, but vowed to come back one day.

The wide grin as he walked Fast And Fearless into the winner's stall said it all: unfinished business was completed.

"I'm just thrilled. I love coming back here even if this is just a Class 5 race," said Moor.

"It's great for James, it's also great to catch up with old friends.

"But, more importantly, it's great to see the crowds back. The vibes are coming back and I hope things improve from here.

"I guess, as I've got my tail up, I just have to let things flow, even if back home, it's been more picking and choosing my rides."

Moor has indeed been on a magic carpet ride since he left Singapore.

The 37-year-old went on to enjoy a breakout season back home with a first Group 1 success on Sierra Sue in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes, followed by three more.

The cherry on the top was an invitation to ride in Hong Kong earlier in the year.

Again it was Covid-19, with the tough lockdown measures in the racing hub, that took its toll on him. It led to another early exit.

Moor was not the only one who was ending a long wait.

Fast And Fearless was snapping a run of outs since the last of his four previous wins (all over 1,200m) last July 10, in similar Class 5 company.

"The horse had the form on the board. His Class 5 form was truly and really exposed," said Moor.

The Iffraaj five-year-old could have returned to winning ways earlier, if not for bad luck, according to Peters.

"I was pretty confident. He's been unlucky at the barrier draws. At his last start, he was caught on the inside and didn't like the kickback," said the Briton.

"It's worked out perfect today. There was good speed on and he was stalking the leaders.

"We knew he would run on strongly as he's won over 1,200m before."

For those who wished Moor had applied for a longer licence, Tim Fitzsimmons has news that will please those "Moor-ish" fans.

Hero ran eighth to stablemate Relentless, but the Australian trainer was adamant he was staying the course for the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 17.

"He had a difficult race. He would have run much better from a better draw," said Fitzsimmons.

"He was a long way out of his ground, but I was still happy with the way he finished off.

"He's also a 2,000m horse and I will definitely press on towards the Derby. Daniel will come back to ride him again."