Moody in the mood for another Sydney Group 1

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ole Dancer (Blake Shinn) claiming the Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1,600m) at Caulfield on Oct 18, 2025. The filly contests the Group 1 Coolmore Classic (1,500m) at Rosehill on March 14.

– Ole Dancer will chase another Sydney Group 1 win for Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman when she lines up in the Coolmore Classic at Rosehill on March 14.

The in-form Pakenham-based stable will look to parlay their recent Group 1 success with another three-year-old filly up north.

Sheza Alibi won the Group 1 Randwick Guineas (1,600m) on March 7 and this time it will be fellow three-year-old Ole Dancer’s turn in the A$1 million (S$897,000) Coolmore Classic (1,500m).

The Coolmore Classic is a Group 1 contest for fillies and mares, and Ole Dancer will be third-up into Saturday’s contest.

The Ole Kirk filly, who won the Group 1 Thousand Guineas (1,600m) at Caulfield in the spring on Oct 18, 2025, has had two runs back from a spell.

First-up in the Listed Desirable Stakes (1,400m) at Flemington on Feb 14, she chased home Sass Appeal, who was successful in the Group 2 Kewney Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington on March 7.

Two weeks later on Feb 28, she headed to Sydney where she finished third to Tempted in the Group 1 Surround Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick.

Moody said Ole Dancer had progressed well since her Randwick placing and reported she had galloped well in front of Coleman in Sydney on the weekend.

“She stayed up there and has done well,” he said.

“Sheza Alibi just likes the home environment a bit more, whereas Ole Dancer, you could park her in an apartment somewhere and it wouldn’t bother her.

“Katherine’s been up there and is really pleased with how she is. Zac Lloyd rides her on Saturday as Trumby (Luke Nolen) can’t make the weight (55kg).”

While Ole Dancer remained in Sydney following her first clockwise outing, Moody has brought Sheza Alibi back to his Pakenham base to keep an eye on the filly.

Wary of the tough programme the filly had undertaken in the past 11 months, Moody would like to give the six-time winner by Saxon Warrior a break before getting too far into the autumn.

“She probably has one more if she pulls up all right, but if she doesn’t, she’ll go to the paddock,” he said.

“The fact that we are bringing her home, she won’t run again within three weeks because it would be too hard to make two trips in two weeks.

“But I’m mindful she was in work 11 months last year. That was why I wanted to run her in the Australian Guineas and maybe have one or two runs in Sydney before a spell.”

A total of 16 fillies and mares have been entered for the Coolmore Classic including Cinsault, who will be looking to extend her winning run to four this prep, Arctic Glamour, Jenni The Fox, Manaal, Savvy Hallie and Verona Rose.

Champion trainer Chris Waller, who won the last three Coolmore Classics, heads in with a trio made up of Lazzura, Firestorm and Panova. RACING AND SPORTS