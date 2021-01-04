Momota's comeback halted by positive virus test

TOKYO • Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, prompting the withdrawal of the Japanese national team from the Jan 12-17 Thailand Open.

National broadcaster NHK said he tested positive at Narita Airport ahead of the team's departure for Thailand.

An official from the Japan Badminton Association confirmed that none of the other 22 Japanese players tested positive, but said the entire team would withdraw nonetheless.

Its spokesman told Agence France-Presse: "Momota has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the association has decided not to send any players, including Momota, to Thailand."

Momota had been looking forward to his international comeback in Bangkok after almost a year out following a car crash that left him with serious injuries.

The 26-year-old won his first competition - the domestic All-Japan championships - late last month since being involved in an accident after winning the Malaysia Masters last January.

The crash killed the driver of the van that was taking him to Kuala Lumpur International Airport and left Momota fearing for his career following a fractured eye socket.

His injury coupled with the coronavirus pandemic meant last season was a write-off, so the left-hander, who won a record-breaking 11 titles in 2019, was keen to test himself against top international players in Bangkok.

Momota had been drawn to face 33rd-ranked Thai Khosit Phetpardab in the first round and his pullout will be a big blow to Thailand Open organisers.

While the rescheduled Super 1000 tournament - it did not take place last year because of the pandemic - will be held behind closed doors and in bio-secure "bubble" conditions, the absence of the world champion will likely hurt TV viewing figures.

The Thailand Open is set to be the first Badminton World Federation World Tour event to be held in Asia since the Covid-19 shutdown in March.

It is also one of three tournaments taking place in the country this month, following massive disruptions to last year's schedule.

