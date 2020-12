Momota 'relieved and happy' to clear first step

TOKYO • Badminton's world No. 1 Kento Momota won the All-Japan championships yesterday to complete the first step of his comeback, nearly a year after serious injuries in a car crash left him pondering an early retirement.

The 26-year-old came from behind to beat 11th-ranked Kanta Tsuneyama 18-21, 21-12, 21-17, marking a successful return from the accident that prompted fears his career might be over due to a fractured eye socket.

The win gave Momota his third straight national title, and he immediately turned his thoughts towards making his international comeback at the Thailand Open next month.

"I had the initiative in the first game but then I started to lose my cool once I had the lead," he said. "I think that's because I'm still not used to playing matches.

"In the second and third games, I wanted to put all my feeling into it regardless of technique or tactics, and I think I willed myself to the win.

"The Thailand Open starts in the new year and I'll be able to play against players from overseas. I want to go there and show what I can do as the top Japanese player."

To underline just how serious January's accident was, the driver of the hired van that was taking him to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after he had won the Malaysia Masters was killed.

Momota admitted to nerves as he returned to competition last week in Tokyo after 11 months out, and he was pushed to the limit by 24-year-old Tsuneyama, who took him to 16-16 in the final game, only to crumble with victory in sight.

"I was too cautious," said the two-time reigning world champion, who also had to come from a game down in the quarter-finals.

"Before, my game was about using everything I'd built up over time and my results gave me the confidence to do that.

"This week, I hadn't played for a long time so I was very anxious going into each match. But I think my game will start to return now that I've won this title."

Momota is one of Japan's brightest hopes for a gold medal on home soil at the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Games next year.

The left-hander won a record-breaking 11 titles last year, and he is confident of adding more after tasting success here.

"I'm 70 per cent relieved and 30 per cent happy," he said. "I'm known as world No. 1 Momota, so I feel that I'm not allowed to lose.

"It wasn't easy for me to get the No. 1 ranking. It's because of my experience and ability, and I really hate to lose.

"That pride helps me but there is also pressure, and I want to keep doing more. If I can, I want to get back to training tomorrow."

