Momota not taking Game for granted

LONDON • Kento Momota feared he would be unable to play badminton again after a car accident in Malaysia left him with serious injuries last year, but having returned to full fitness, the world No. 1 is gunning for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Japanese fractured his nose and right eye socket, and suffered lacerations to his face after the van he was travelling in crashed into a truck in January last year.

The accident, which killed the van driver, occurred hours after Momota had secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.

"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," the 26-year-old, who downed India's Parupalli Kashyap 21-13, 22-20 in the round of 32 of the All England Open yesterday, told the BBC.

"I stopped taking for granted the everyday things that I was able to do in life. I never really thought about quitting the sport but I did worry that I would be left unable to play it any more. I was also able to rediscover the joy in badminton."

He does not feel the pressure of being one of the host's gold-medal hopes at the Games, which were postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No Japanese player has won a men's singles Olympic title, but he vowed not to let expectations get to him.

"I'll just do the best I can and not listen to any other voices around me," he said. "I just want to go for that gold medal to grow the profile of badminton in my country."

The start of the All England Open was delayed by five hours following "inconclusive" and positive Covid-19 test results among participating teams, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement.

"The BWF and Badminton England can confirm that a significant number of Covid-19 tests conducted... were deemed 'inconclusive' and as a result, the samples will be rerun.

"BWF can also confirm a small number of positive tests were recorded and in agreement with Public Health England, these cases will be retested. These cases will continue to self-isolate while they are being retested."

While no names were revealed, The Hindustan Times said three Indian shuttlers and a support staff had returned positive tests.

"We have three players and one member from the support staff who have tested positive. I find it completely absurd how this can happen, since we have been isolated in Zurich since the Swiss Open started two weeks ago," India coach Mathias Boe said.

"We have been tested five times in 14 days and all tests have been negative."

