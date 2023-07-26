Mollie O’Callaghan wins 200m freestyle world title in world record

FUKUOKA – Australian teen Mollie O’Callaghan just wanted to have fun at swimming’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and did not think of breaking any records.

But to her surprise, she set a new world mark in winning the women’s 200m freestyle in a time of 1 minute 52.85 seconds on Wednesday, finishing ahead of compatriot Ariarne Titmus on 1min 53.01sec and Canadian Summer McIntosh on 1:53.65.

Titmus led for most of the race but O’Callaghan reeled her in over the home straight to touch first.

The previous world record was 1:52.98, set by Italian Federica Pellegrini at the 2009 World Championships.

“I’m just really shook at the moment because coming into this I did have an injury and I was just expecting to have fun,” O’Callaghan said.

“I’m absolutely excited. I just wanted to have fun and give it a crack. To come away with a world record is just amazing.

“I couldn’t really explain it in the moment. There were tears, there was happiness. It was very mixed emotions. I’m just so proud of myself to do that and it was such an unexpected moment.”