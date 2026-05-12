Modern pentathlon-Belarus athletes can compete under own flag, says governing body

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May 12 - Athletes from Belarus will be allowed to represent their country in modern pentathlon competitions from next week after the sport's governing body (UIPM) lifted restrictions on their participation on Tuesday.

The move follows last week's decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that paved the way for Belarusian athletes to return to international competition, including qualification events for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The IOC had recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from competitions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for the war, which entered its fifth year in February.

"In the reasoning behind its decision on May 7, the IOC clearly stated athletes should not be held responsible for the actions of their governments," UIPM chief Rob Stull said in a statement.

"We are pleased that this principle has been reaffirmed in the decision to restore normal competition conditions for Belarus athletes, and I'm glad that the UIPM Executive Board has followed that reasoning.

"Belarusian athletes have participated on a neutral basis in our competitions since 2023, without incident. I am grateful to all parties for respecting the process that we implemented, which has ensured the safety of all athletes."

The UIPM said restrictions on Russian athletes would remain in place until further notice.

Belarusian athletes will compete as neutrals at the World Cup event in Pazardzhik beginning on Wednesday, but can compete under their own flag and anthem at the Budapest event from June 9 to 13. REUTERS