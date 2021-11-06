Modern pentathletes urged to change with the times

LOS ANGELES • Horse riding will be removed from modern pentathlon's programme at the Olympics from Los Angeles 2028, the sport's governing body announced on Thursday, with a consultation process set to start soon to find a suitable replacement.

The decision may be "painful" for athletes and the equestrian community but the sport must change with the times, the president of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) told Reuters on Thursday.

Modern pentathlon has been an Olympic sport since 1912, featuring five events - fencing, swimming, equestrian showjumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

But it was widely criticised this year - including by animal advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - after Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner hit Annika Schleu's horse at the Tokyo Olympics after it refused to jump a fence.

"The UIPM is fully aware the decision... will come as a disappointment to many members of our global community who love the sport in its current form, including those athletes who have developed their riding ability over many years of training," UIPM president Klaus Schormann told Reuters via e-mail.

"Change can be painful, but modern pentathlon has thrived on change throughout its existence, proving adaptable to meet the changing expectations of audiences."

Thursday's decision, which followed a UIPM executive board meeting after recommendations by its innovation commission, was met with anger by Olympic champion Joe Choong of Britain.

"Let's stop the UIPM @WorldPentathlon destroying our sport," he tweeted. "They must not be allowed to remove the riding element of modern pentathlon without discussing it with us athletes and its member nations. @Olympics #savepentathlon."

But Cassandra Choh, president of the Singapore Modern Pentathlon Association and vice-president of the Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation, welcomed the move.

She explained: "Removing the riding element will make the sport more globally accessible for youths and future generations to come.

"It's inevitable that we need to make some changes to make it more accessible to smaller nations because it's all about inclusion to attract masses from all over the world. If we had kept to the same format, it cuts out a lot of smaller nations who don't have the ability to get the venue or have horse-riding experience because it's a very expensive discipline.

"So I think this change is good, especially for South-east Asia, and it will see more athletes coming forward (to try out the sport)."

Singapore's Shermaine Tung, the 2019 SEA Games women's laser bronze medallist, felt it was better for the horses' welfare.

She added: "(Modern pentathlon) is not like in traditional equestrian where you bond with the horse over months and years.

"I always tell people it's like speed dating and it's a bit cruel for the horse because the horse doesn't have time to adjust to this new person on their back... if the person is anxious, the horse will feel it 10 times worse."

Schormann said the UIPM had listened carefully to feedback received on the composition of modern pentathlon, but added that no particular sport or discipline had been identified as the preferred option to replace riding yet.

"We look forward to continuing these conversations with our members during the 71st UIPM Congress later in November - and to the input they will provide in the consultation process," he added.

REUTERS

•Additional reporting by Laura Chia