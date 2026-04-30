Model of consistency Fairy Knight to shine again

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) ALAKAZAM was doing her best work late on local debut. She can go one better, but it is an open looking race.

(6) JAZZ AWAY likes the Polytrack and, from a good draw, should be competitive again.

(2) LADY LIMONCELLO found one better on her Poly debut and should be a real threat to these rivals.

(3) SALAGADOOLA is consistent and should contest the finish.



(5) WORLD OF DIAMONDS and (10) LOVELY DANCER are capable of earning money.

Race 2 (1,400m)

A very open race.

(1) MONKEY’S WEDDING is clearly unreliable but does have a chance to win a race of this nature.

(2) WORLD SOPRANO is in good form and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) MAKAJIMA has shown a liking for the Polytrack.

(4) SILVER OF SUNSHINE makes his local debut and stable jockey Richard Fourie is in the irons.

(6) BUGLE is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but does have a place chance.

(7) GIMMETHEGOLD showed improvement last time and could go one better.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(6) SATELLITE WORLD looks course-and-distance suited and is a threat.

(5) MISSOURI FLAME is knocking loudly at the door and could go one place better.



(9) STRAIGHT RED and (8) EXPLOSIVE GIFT are others capable of getting involved with the finish and should be included in all permutations.

(1) TRIP TO PEACE, (4) OSMIUM and (7) LUCA DA WHEELS are all making their local debut trying the Polytrack and are capable of improvement.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) ZINOVI is the best runner in the race, no question about that. He has, however, raced just once on this surface and that was on local debut. He has been very good on the grass and will be hard to beat, if the surface does not pose any problem for him.

(2) FIREALLEY was a game winner just last week and will not go down without a fight, as he is proven on the Polytrack. Include in combination bets.

(4) NELSON BAY put up a good fight in his last two but this is tougher.

(7) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN can also earn.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) KLEINZEE attracted betting support when a game winner on local debut. She quickened well that day and may have some wins left in her tank.

(1) DESERT CLOUD has improved of late and will not go down without a fight.

(2) RHYDIAN makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(5) NIGHTJAR is better than his local debut and can be competitive.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) AMANATTO did not show her best last time. She could bounce back to beat these rivals but it is a very open race.

(4) MIDNIGHT MUSIC showed what she is capable of with a solid last win and could follow up.

(6) NAUTICAL LANDING attracted a lot of betting support last week and was narrowly beaten, so could make amends.

(8) BLACK PATH has been a disappointment of late but might surprise.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Some smart horses here.

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT continues to hold his fine form and is the one to beat.

(2) CRUISE CONTROL reminded us what he is capable of with a good last win and he is a threat once again.

(3) MERCANTOUR has a good record on the Polytrack and is course and distance suited. Commands plenty of respect.

(4) CLIFF TOP is back on his favourite surface and if given a soft lead could upset.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) ALWAYS SHINING arrives for this after a solid last win and may well follow up.



(5) PRINCE FLORIAN is doing well and must be included in all bets.

(9) HONORINE’S GIMMIE might follow up on a maiden victory even if he faces a tougher task.

(1) RAVILIOUS is having a good season but is giving weight to all his rivals.