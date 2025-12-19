MOD70 titans gear up for Atlantic showdown as Argo and Zoulou renew duel

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LANZAROTE, Dec 19 - Two of sailing's most fearsome speed machines are preparing for another high-stakes duel across the Atlantic, with the MOD70 trimarans Argo and Zoulou set to renew their rivalry in the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race starting on January 11 in Lanzarote.

The American-flagged ‍Argo, skippered ​by Jason Carroll, and France's Zoulou under Erik Maris can sustain blistering speeds ‍exceeding 35 knots (40 miles per hour) as they battle over 3,000 nautical miles to the finish in Antigua.

It will be their first Atlantic clash ​in two years.

"The ​close racing is what brings us back," said Chad Corning, Argo's project manager and 17-year veteran "Argonaut" who will crew the race. "The MODs are almost always in contact; mere minutes separated Zoulou and Argo in all our races this past season."

Fresh from ‍a yard period where Argo underwent comprehensive structural scans and system overhauls, the team has made subtle efficiency tweaks including installing ​Starlink for enhanced weather data access.

New crew member Sam ⁠Goodchild, fresh from being named IMOCA Globe Series champion for the second time in three years, joins the squad. The Briton brings what Corning describes as a "calm and focused demeanour" similar to veteran Brian Thompson.

The preparation reveals the delicate balance between raw speed and survival. "The MODs are built tough and are ​ready to be pushed hard. The humans are really the weak link in the chain," Corning explained, noting that Thompson famously issues "speeding tickets" to overly ‌enthusiastic helmsmen.

BIGGEST FEAR

The biggest fear? "Hitting something out there," Corning ​said, with the relatively fragile foils and rudders vulnerable to debris strikes that have plagued previous races.

"The only strategy is hope when it comes to impacts, especially at night. So, hoping that this does not affect the race for either of the MODs and it just comes down to straight racing."

With both boats capable of setting a new race record, Corning expects another nail-biter: "The intensity will be dialled up, and it's likely we'll have to get comfortable being uncomfortable!"

The 12th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race will start on January ‍11, 2026 from Marina Lanzarote in Spain’s Canary Islands, sending a fleet of elite offshore yachts west across the ​Atlantic to finish in Antigua.

The entry list spans France, the United States, Britain, Australia, Italy, Germany, Finland and Malta, underlining the race’s standing as one ​of ocean racing’s most internationally diverse contests.

The race forms part of the Royal Ocean Racing ‌Club’s Season Points Championships — the world's largest offshore racing series — which in 2026 also includes the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the RORC Caribbean 600, the Round Britain & Ireland Race and the ‌Baltic Sea Race. REUTERS