MMA: Victoria Lee, 16, sister of world champs Angela and Christian Lee, signs with One Championship

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts (MMA) siblings Angela and Christian Lee have made a name for themselves in the ring by becoming world champions and a third Lee could start impressing on the big stage soon.

Victoria, 16, is following in her siblings' footsteps as she signed with MMA promotion One Championship, the organisation announced on Thursday (Sept 17).

Although they reside in the United States, Angela, 24, One's atomweight world champion, and Christian, 22, the lightweight world champion, fight under the Singapore flag.

Victoria, who will compete in the atomweight division, said in a statement that she was "extremely excited and motivated" to be part of One Championship.

Noting that she was "inspired" by watching her older siblings in action, the teenager added: "I am ready to take my career to the next level and compete with the world's best martial arts athletes.

"I want to thank my parents for teaching me and guiding me, and for allowing me to chase my dreams. I promise all the fans that I will continue to train hard and develop my skills, and that I'll be ready when I get the call to step inside the One circle."

The Hawaii native's list of achievements so far include a 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Junior World Championship, two Pankration Junior World Championships, and a 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Championship. She is also a 15-time North American Grappling Association Expert champion.

The Lee siblings are coached by their parents - dad Ken was born in Singapore, while mum Jewelz is a Korean-Canadian.

Angela, a five-time One women's atomweight world champion, says Victoria is a better version of herself at her age, and is excited to see what lies ahead for her sister.

"I am so happy for Victoria and extremely proud of her. She is a very gifted and driven young woman. She told us that this is her dream - to be a professional fighter - and as a family, we are going to support her fully," said Angela.

"Victoria is a gifted athlete and everyone will be witness to that when she makes her debut. I have confidence in our coach, our family and in Victoria that she is ready for this next level of competition.

"Victoria is a part of this next generation that has been born and raised with MMA as a whole. The transitions are seamless, there are no gaps. She is still learning and improving each day but yes, she is already much better than I was at her age. It also might help that in addition to our father, the head coach, she also has a team of sibling world champions to help teach and guide her in the family trade."