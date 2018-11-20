MMA: UFC to build multi-million dollar Performance Institute in China

SINGAPORE - The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on Tuesday (Nov 20) that construction is underway on a Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, underlining the American's mixed martial arts promotion's intent on increasing its profile in Asia.

Located in the Jing'an district in Shanghai, the facility, slated to open in mid-2019, will be only the second Performance Insitute in the world. The first, located in its global headquarters in Las Vegas, opened in May 2017.

The Shanghai Performance Institute, which will also serve as the UFC's Asia-Pacific headquarters, will span 9,000 sqm - about three times the size of the US$14 million (S$19.2m) facility in Las Vegas. The cost of building the China facility is undisclosed.

UFC vice-president of Asia-Pacific Kevin Chang said that while the company has a strong focus on developing fighters from China, the Performance Institute in Shanghai will also be a base for them to train and assess fighters from all over the Asia-Pacific region, with the hope of producing more Asian talent for the UFC in the future.

Out of the current UFC roster of about 500 fighters, only 27 hail from the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Australia and New Zealand. Ten are from China, with seven each from South Korea and Japan, and the Philippines, India and Guam all having one fighter each.

"The Performance Institute Shanghai gives our athletes (in Asia) a very clear path, which has not been as defined in the past," said Chang.

"It gives us the opportunity to evaluate a lot more athletes from the region, including Singapore and all of South-east Asia, to feed them into something which serves as an intermediary step that is so desperately needed right now to bridge the gap between other promotions and the UFC."

UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein added that the Performance Institute demonstrated the company's strong commitment to China and the strong investment it has made in the Asia-Pacific region.

The UFC's announcement was delivered four days before its Fight Night 141 event in Beijing, which will be the second show the UFC has staged in China. Last November, it made its debut in mainland China with the Fight Night 122 event in Shanghai.

In June, the UFC also announced a strategic partnership with the Singapore Sports Hub and Singapore Tourism Board, for the first multi-year live event deal in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the deal, it will stage annual Fight Night events at the Singapore Indoor Stadium till 2020.