MMA: UFC star McGregor freed after indecent exposure complaint - lawyer

AJACCIO (AFP) - Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, was released on Saturday (Sept 12) without being charged, his lawyer said.

McGregor was freed before the limit of police custody and faces no charges, his legal representative on the French island Emmanuelle Ramon told AFP, calling the complaint against his client as "abusive".

His manager, Audie Attar, added: "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday".

However, the Daily Mail yesterday claimed that McGregor’s troubles were not over yet, as he is “waiting for the results of key physical tests” and “the examination of film evidence” before learning whether he will be rearrested over the same complaints.

Earlier on Saturday, the prosecutor’s office in Bastia issued a statement saying it had received a complaint “denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition”.

While the statement gave no details of the alleged offences committed by the 32-year-old, the Mail said that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt-holder “assaulted” a young woman and exposed himself to her following a heavy drinking session. This reportedly occurred on Sept 6 in the upmarket port town of Calvi.

McGregor, who is also known by his “Notorious” moniker, has been holidaying in the south of France with his girlfriend Dee Devlin and their two young children.

He was in Corsica preparing for a 180km charity water-bike relay race from Calvi to Monaco and was supposed to led a four-member team against defending champions Team Serenity, headed by Princess Charlene of Monaco, on Saturday.

However, he was forced to pull out of the event, which was meant to publicise the anti-drowning initiatives of the Princess Charlene Foundation, after his latest brush with the law.

McGregor has been posting pictures on social media showing him cruising around the Mediterranean but on Friday complained on Twitter that he had been visited by drug testers sent by US anti-doping agency Usada, even though in June he announced his retirement for the third time, after twice returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon.

"What's going on here @ufc?" he tweeted. "Usada have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I've retired guys! But go on then, I'll allow them test me. It's all natural here baby! Forever and always, God Bless 180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET'S GO!!"

McGregor is no stranger to controversy.

He hit the headlines in 2019 for an attack on an older man in a Dublin bar captured in a viral video.

In 2018 he pleaded guilty in Brooklyn, New York to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters.

McGregor held the UFC title for featherweights from 2015 to 2016 and lightweights from 2016 to 2018 and lost to American legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 in a lucrative boxing match.

On the promotion’s former featherweight and lightweight champion, UFC president Dana White told website MMA Junkie yesterday: “Whether you’re retired or not retired, you can get yourself into trouble.

“I don’t know enough about the Conor situation. I’ve read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven’t talked to him. I’m sure he doesn’t need my help or advice, but if he did, he can call.”