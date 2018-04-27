MMA: UFC fighters hold masterclass for fans

SINGAPORE - Close to 50 mixed martial arts (MMA) fans took part in a masterclass by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Leon "Rocky" Edwards at the Fitness First Capital Tower Sports Performance on Thursday (April 26).

During the session the fans went through a series of high-intensity interval training exercises, learnt ground basics, grappling routines, and striking and kicking techniques from the UFC athletes, who were in town to promote the UFC Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy v Edwards presented by AirAsia.

Kevin Chang, UFC vice-president, Asia Pacific, said: "We always strive to put our fans first and give them opportunities to meet and interact with their favourite MMA stars. Today was an example of that and we are thrilled to have the support of Fitness First, which has allowed us to bring the sport closer to fans here in Singapore. We look forward to bringing more opportunities to our loyal supporters in the lead-up to UFC Fight Night Singapore on June 23."

UFC fan Aiden Gan said: "This was truly an experience I will never forget. I tune in religiously every Sunday morning to watch them in action, but to learn from them and share the same mat with them is simply unreal.

"It's great to see partnerships such as this, which enables us to experience MMA and fitness at a whole different level."

UFC Fight Night Singapore: Cowboy v Edwards takes place on June 23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start from $48 and more information can be found on www.sportshubtix.sg