MMA: UFC Fight Night returns to Singapore on Oct 26

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans in the Lion City look set to make a beeline for the Singapore Sports Hub on Oct 26 with the return of UFC Fight Night Singapore.

The event, run by the world's leading combat sport organisation, will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"Singapore is an important market for UFC as we look to strengthen our business internationally and continue to grow the sport of MMA in Asia," said Kevin Chang, UFC senior vice-president, Asia Pacific in a statement.

"Singapore has welcomed UFC with open arms, and we're grateful for the support from partners like Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub. We're looking forward to building on the success of our previous events in the Lion City and delivering another incredible UFC Fight Night for our fans."

Jean Ng, executive director, sports, STB added: "We are pleased to host the UFC Fight Night as it adds to our dynamic calendar of world-class sporting events and further entrenches Singapore's position as a regional sports tourism hub. We aim to build on the success of last year's edition and deliver yet another exciting experience for visitors and locals this year."

In 2017, UFC Fight Night Singapore kicked off with fan favourite Holly Holm beating Bethe Correia while last year's headline bout saw British upstart Leon Edwards ruining Donald Cerrone's historic bid to become the most successful UFC fighter ever. Both events attracted a total of nearly 15,000 spectators.

"The UFC Fight Night showcases top-tier mixed martial arts action, which has been one of the world's fastest-growing spectator sports," Adam Firth, Chief Commercial Officer for SportsHub Pte Ltd, said. "The Singapore Sports Hub is thrilled to, once again, welcome back some of the world's best fighters to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to show off the incredible athletic and technical ability of these athletes and inspire Singapore's many martial arts fans."

Related Story MMA: UFC to open 15 gyms in Singapore over the next decade

Bout information will be announced over the coming weeks and fans can pre-register their interest via www.ufc.com/singapore to stay up to date with pre-sale ticket promotions and fight card information.