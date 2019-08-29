MMA: Singaporean fighter Garie Tang receives UFC Scholarship to train in China

SINGAPORE - American mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Thursday (Aug 29) announced that it had selected Singaporean MMA fighter Garie Tang as the recipient of the 2019 UFC Scholarship.

As part of the scholarship, the 29-year-old will receive an all-expenses paid trip to train for four weeks at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, which opened in June.

The UFC did not specify what value the scholarship was worth.

Tang, who has a background in muay thai, also has a purple belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu. He has also represented Singapore in freestyle wrestling and grappling competitions, and has a professional MMA record of four wins and one loss.

Said UFC Asia senior vice-president Kevin Chang: "We look forward to welcoming Garie Tang to the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai.

"His commitment to perfecting every aspect of his mixed martial arts performance has made him the ideal candidate, and he will benefit immensely from this opportunity."

Rudy Khaw, head of branding for Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia, which the UFC has partnered for the scholarship, said: "We are pleased to present, for a second year, this training scholarship with the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation.

"It is every MMA fighter's dream to train with the UFC and we are delighted to be able to play a part in making those dreams come true."

Indonesian strawweight Linda Darrow was awarded the UFC scholarship last year, and trained at organisation's Performance Institute in Las Vegas last August.