MMA: Only right that I'm challenging for the title, says Singapore's Amir Khan ahead of his biggest fight

SINGAPORE - A week out from the biggest fight of his burgeoning career, Singaporean mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan was cool as ice as he went face-to-face with lightweight title rival Eduard Folayang on Friday (Nov 16).

Amir, who turned 24 earlier this month, will face 33-year-old Filipino Folayang for One Championship's lightweight title at One's "Conquest of Champions" event on Nov 23. The two squared off at open workouts ahead of the show, at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.

"Ever since I started this journey, I have had one goal in mind and that's to be champion," said Amir, who has a professional record of 11 wins and three losses.

He said: "Everything I have done so far has been to work towards achieving that dream.

"I have 13 bouts in ONE Championship and 11 of those are wins. I've won my last two in exciting fashion.

"It's only right that I am now challenging for the title. I'll be facing a former champion, and I'm going to his home town, so I know it's going to be a tough challenge."

Folayang, who has 20 wins and six losses, won the lightweight title in Singapore in Nov 2016 but lost it to Australian fighter Martin Nguyen almost exactly a year later in Manila.

"Losing the title was a very painful feeling," said the Filipino.

"But in defeat, I have discovered my weaknesses and made efforts to improve certain parts of my game. Now I am ready to showcase my championship form once again."

"Amir is a great young martial artist. He has shown tremendous growth since his very first One Championship bout. I cannot underestimate him because he is younger than I am."