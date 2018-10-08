MMA: One raises S$228 million in Series D financing

SINGAPORE - Singapore-headquartered mixed martial arts organisation One Championship announced on Monday (Oct 8) that it has closed a US$166 million (S$228m) Series D financing round led by Sequoia Capital.

New investors, including Temasek, Greenoaks Capital, and other leading institutional investors, also participated in the round, according to the organisation's media release.

According to One, it now has a total capital base that exceeds US$250 million.

In July 2017, One announced that it has raised a total capital of US$100m, following new deals with major investors.