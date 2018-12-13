MMA: One Championship announces partnership with Turner Sports

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts (MMA) outfit One Championship on Thursday (Dec 13) announced a three-year partnership with Turner Sports to distribute its live event coverage in the United States.

In a press release, it said that B/R Live - Turner's live sports streaming service - will be the primary destination for One's live events each year. B/R Live will present its first live One Championship event on Jan 19, with 24 overall events scheduled for next year.

The agreement also calls for Turner's TNT to televise at least 12 one-hour, recorded re-airs featuring One Championship events a year.

"One Championship is one of the most popular mixed martial arts organisations in the world, with a high concentration of passionate, millennial fans that make it a perfect fit for B/R Live and TNT," said Lenny Daniels, president, Turner Sports in a statement. "We will leverage every opportunity within our portfolio to partner with One Championship and help further expand its footprint in the US."

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive officer of One Championship, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Turner Sports, a truly iconic industry leader of premium sports content, to bring authentic, world-class martial arts action to American fans."

Scheduling and distribution information, including pricing, will be shared at a later date.

One Championship recently made headlines when it expanded its roster with high-profile signings from the US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson signed for the Singapore-based promotion in October, followed by Sage Northcutt last month.