MMA: Joseph Schooling appointed ambassador of One Championship

SINGAPORE - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has been appointed ambassador of One Championship, the mixed martial arts promotion announced on Wednesday (May 9).

The partnership will see Schooling support his favourite One Championship athletes on social media or in person when his schedule permits.

The 22-year-old Schooling recently ended his collegiate career with the University of Texas. He has since announced two major commercial deals with Hugo Boss and DBS.

In the One Championship release, he said: "I have always identified with the values of One Championship, and I think that is an important factor to any partnership. I have always had a great time at their event... I am looking forward to sharing the positive values of One Championship to everyone."

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive of One Championship, added: "He (Schooling) is the perfect example of how, with hard work and dedication, we can achieve many great things.

"I am very proud of this young man for what he has accomplished at such a young age, and happy for him to be a part of the growing One Championship family."

One Championship will hold its first live Singapore event for this year on May 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The card features atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who fights under the Singapore flag, against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi.

Lee's brother Christian will also face Martin Nguyen of Australia for the featherweight title.

For more information, visit www.onefc.com.