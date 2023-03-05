MMA: Jones returns to crush Gane and win UFC heavyweight crown

LAS VEGAS – A little more than two minutes were all it took for Jon Jones to announce his return to the octagon and at the same time make a big statement.

On Saturday, the mixed martial arts legend scored a stunning first-round victory over France’s Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) heavyweight crown at UFC 285.

Former light heavyweight champion Jones, back after more than a three-year absence, forced Gane into a submission after just 2min 4sec of the opening round to seal the win.

Crucially, the 35-year-old American – widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time – proved that he was not rusty after using all his skill and experience to outfox his 32-year-old French opponent.

“I’ve been working for this for a long time,” a delighted Jones said after his victory in Las Vegas.

“You know a lot of people thought I was never coming back. I’d read that all the time that ‘This dude’s never coming back’ – but I’ve been faithful to my goal, faithful to my mission.”

He had talked boldly before the fight of scoring a quick victory against Gane, who hinted at nervousness in the opening seconds by aiming a kick at the American’s groin which required an official timeout.

Jones proved to be as good as his word, easily ducking under a wild left hand from his opponent and wrestling the off-balance Frenchman to the floor with ease.

He quickly had Gane in trouble and the Parisian submitted after being trapped in a guillotine chokehold.

Jones added that while he was wary of Gane’s prowess on his feet – the Frenchman is a former kick-boxing champion – he had always been confident of winning if the bout ended up on the canvas.

“I really had the strong conviction that if I could get him down to the ground the fight would be in my area,” he said.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was 12 years old and I feel stronger and more comfortable, especially on the ground.

“With kickboxers you never know – he zigs, I zag. And I actually felt a little goofy on my feet – it’s been a while. But once I got my hands on him I knew that’s where I was most comfortable and I could take control.”