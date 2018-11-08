MMA: Former champion Miesha Tate appointed vice-president for One Championship

SINGAPORE - Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has joined Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation One Championship, One announced on Thursday (Nov 8).

Tate, 32, fought notable opponents, such as Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm, during her MMA career, and became a broadcast analyst following her retirement.

"I am thrilled to join One Championship as a vice president," said Tate, in a media release. "I truly believe in its mission of unleashing real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration.

"I'm honoured to bring my experience as a world champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes. And of course, I am excited to relocate to my new home, Singapore, and travel throughout Asia."