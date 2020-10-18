MMA: Brian Ortega beats Chan Sung Jung by unanimous decision in main event of UFC Fight Night 180

ABU DHABI - Brian Ortega, in his first fight after two years of inactivity, beat South Korean Chan Sung Jung, better known as the "Korean Zombie", by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night 180 on Sunday (Oct 18).

The Ultimate Fighting Championship bout was held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which has been dubbed as the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion's "Fight Island". American Ortega dominated the five rounds, winning all three scorecards 50-45.

"I was counted out. I understand, you leave the game for two years, you get counted out," he said. "I'm here to remind everyone. It felt great to have this happen again, having your hand raised at this level is important, it's the number one thing.

"When you look at sports, I'm a (Los Angeles) Lakers fan, I've been a Laker since I was a kid, (Los Angeles) Dodgers fan since I was a kid, win or lose, I'm with my team.

"MMA, I bet you I've got a bunch of Korean fans, because they just left Korean Zombie and now they're coming to me and then, if I lose, they go to the next person. We have short-term memory fans I guess.

"For those of my fans who stayed with me, I love you guys and know that I truly appreciate you guys from the bottom of my heart. For those who switch up, pick someone, stay loyal, make us feel good about what we do."

"This is the first time I actually stuck to a game plan. Usually I abort game plan, but we never really had one to begin with, we'd kinda make a semi-one up, but this is the first time I've ever had a true game plan, had MMA coaches, not just this coach, that coach. I'll do what I have to do, in this sport, you have to take these chances."