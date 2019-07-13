MMA: Angela Lee loses to Michelle Nicolini via unanimous decision in One strawweight bout

SINGAPORE - She lost her perfect professional 9-0 mixed martial arts record in March 2019, after a TKO loss to China's Xiong Jingnan in the One Championship strawweight title bout in Tokyo.

Angela's wretched 2019 season continued on Friday (July 12) night, after the 23-year-old notched another defeat, this time by unanimous decision in the strawweight bout against Brazil's Michelle Nicolini in One's Masters of Destiny in Kuala Lumpur.

The 37-year-old Nicolini dictated the pace of the fight showed her Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling prowess by keeping much of the encounter on the ground.

With the loss, Lee - who fights under the Singapore flag - now has a 9-2 win-loss record.