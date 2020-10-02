MMA: Angela Lee announces pregnancy on social media, due to give birth in April 2021

SINGAPORE - One Championship's reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee and her husband, fellow mixed martial arts exponent Bruno Pucci, are expecting their first child together.

Lee, 24, who is based in Hawaii, announced the news on social media on Thursday (Oct 1), revealing that she is 11 weeks pregnant.

While the gender of the baby is not known yet, she is due to give birth in April next year.

Describing her pregnancy as a "dream come true", Lee wrote in an Instagram post: "Becoming a mom has always been my ultimate goal; worth more to me then any amount of championship gold.

"The best things come at the most unexpected times.

"Baby made sure to surprise us just as I was in the best shape of my life."

Lee and Pucci, 30, tied the knot more than two years ago in a ceremony held in Hawaii.