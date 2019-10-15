MMA: Angela Lee and brother Christian land on ESPN's top 25 fighters under 25 list

SINGAPORE - The mixed martial arts (MMA) siblings of Angela and Christian Lee were listed on ESPN's top 25 MMA fighters under 25 ranking released on Monday (Oct 14).

Angela, the older at 23, had claimed a dramatic win on Sunday to defender her One Championship atomweight title against Xiong Jingnan at the One:Century event.

She submitted Xiong with just 12 seconds left in their five-round, 25-minute match.

Angela, who has a Singapore-born dad and South Korean mum and fights under the Singapore flag, avenged her loss to Xiong in March, when she unsuccessfully contested for the Chinese fighter's strawweight title and stopped her slide.

Four months after her defeat by Xiong, Lee suffered a decision loss against Brazilian grappling expert Michelle Nicolini in a non-title strawweight fight. Lee had won all nine of her earlier fights.

She was ranked 14th on the ESPN table, which its panel of insiders took several months to develop and the US-based sports broadcaster noted "these are the fighters we believe are the best at this moment, without taking into account the potential success of their future endeavours."

Also on Sunday, Christian, 21, scored a unanimous decision win over Saygid Arslanaliev of Turkey in One's lightweight grand prix final.

Despite accepting the bout with just 10 days' notice - stepping in for the injured former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Eddie Alvarez - One lightweight champion Christian, whose title was not on the line, outfought Arslanaliev in the three-round bout.

Christian was 22nd on the ESPN list, which labelled him "one of the most exciting young fighters in MMA."

At the top of the ranking was American A.J. McKee, who has a perfect 15-0 record. The 24-year-old, ESPN noted, is "the crown jewel of Bellator's crop of prospects" and his "mix of wrestling, athleticism, power and charisma could make him a future star."