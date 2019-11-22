MMA: Amir Khan ends losing run with win over Malaysian rival at One Championship event in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singaporean mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan snapped his three-fight skid on Friday (Nov 22) night, when he scored a split decision win over Malaysian rival Ev Ting in their lightweight bout at One Championship's Edge of Greatness event at the Indoor Stadium.

In the lead up to the fight, Amir, who had won his first 11 bouts before losing the last three, had promised a new, more relaxed version of himself as he sought to end his losing streak.

He delivered just that, patiently picking the 30-year-old Ting off throughout their three-round battle to earn the much-needed victory and the cheers of the local crowd.

Amri, 25, found his range towards the end of the first round, drawing blood from his opponent's nose after connecting with multiple strikes.

He continued the methodical, guarded approach in the second and third rounds, earning the ire of a frustrated Ting. But it proved enough to sway the judges.

Amir, who ended the fight with barely a scratch, said: "We came into the fight knowing he is dangerous, and in the end I got more damage on him that he got on me."

When asked what he felt post-fight, Amir said: "Relief. This year was tough for me and I wanted to end it on a positive note."

On his gameplan, he said: "We knew (Ting) wanted to brawl, and we didn't want to play his game.

"It was tough (not to go for the kill)... but I felt I fought smart."

One chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong, however, was not a fan of Amir's evasive approach. "I think Ev Ting won that fight," he said.

"I love Amir but he was dancing out there tonight, and to me didn't do enough to try and go for the KO."

In the main event, One muay thai bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao of Thailand successfully defended his title against compatriot Saemapetch Fairtex via knockout.

In other fights, American wrestler Troy Worthen earned a technical knockout (TKO) win over China fighter Chen Lei in their catchweight bout, while India's Rahul Raju submitted Pakistani rival Furqan Cheema with a rear naked choke in their lightweight contest.

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeated Pakistani fighter Muhammad Imran via TKO in their strawweight battle, while American fighter Colbey Northcutt enjoyed a winning start to her One career after she beat Putri Padmi of Indonesia via unanimous decision in their t flyweight encounter.

Colbey, 26, is the older sister of Sage, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship starlet who signed for One last year.

But the 23-year-old lost in his One debut in May, after he fractured his cheekbone in a bout with Brazilian fighter Cosmo Alexandre in Singapore.