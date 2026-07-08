Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MLB teams up with cricket's Suryakumar to reach fans in India

July 8 - Major League Baseball said on Wednesday it has joined forces with cricket's Suryakumar Yadav as part of an effort to bring America's favourite pastime closer to Indian sports fans.

In his role as an MLB Ambassador, the captain of the 2026 Twenty20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will participate in a series of events and initiatives in both India and the U.S. highlighting the similarities between baseball and cricket beyond the bat and ball.

Suryakumar will be on hand during MLB All-Star week in Philadelphia from July 10-14.

"I'm excited to partner with Major League Baseball and be part of its journey in India," Suryakumar said.

"I look forward to learning more about the game myself and helping more fans discover the energy, excitement and culture that make baseball something else."

MLB also said Suryakumar would curate a wide range of content designed to connect with sports fans in India.

The India team led by Suryakumar etched their name deeper into cricketing history in March when they became the first side to lift the men's T20 World Cup for a third time with a ruthless demolition of New Zealand.

MLB also announced a renewal of its broadcast agreement with JioStar to bring live games and content to fans across the country.

"India is home to one of the most vibrant sports cultures in the world, and these partnerships allow us to connect with fans in a meaningful way," said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB's senior vice president of global operations. REUTERS