MLB signs three-year media deals with Netflix, NBCUniversal, ESPN

-Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced three-year media rights deals with Netflix, NBCUniversal and ESPN.

As part of the agreements covering the 2026-28 MLB seasons, Netflix will expand to live baseball event coverage for the first time by carrying MLB documentaries. The streaming giant will also stream an additional MLB special event game each year.

While MLB did not give a deal value, the three deals will average nearly $800 million per year, according to media reports. ESPN will pay $550 million while the NBC deal is worth $200 million and Netflix $50 million.

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal will bring back regular games to its broadcast network for the first time in a quarter century, MLB said in a statement.

Sunday Night Baseball will move from Disney's ESPN to NBCUniversal, which also secured the rights to Sunday Leadoff and the Wild Card Series in the postseason for NBC and Peacock.

ESPN will receive a national midweek game package throughout the season while also acquiring the rights to sell MLB.TV. REUTERS