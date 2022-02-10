Mixed martial arts: One Championship headliner off after fighter tests positive

SINGAPORE - Once again Covid-19 has thwarted mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker from squaring off in the One Championship cage.

Brazilian fighter Fernandes, who is One's bantamweight world champion, was scheduled to face compatriot Lineker in the headline fight of One's Bad Blood event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday night (Feb 11).

But Lineker tested positive upon his arrival in Singapore, leading One to scrap the fight. He had tested negative prior to his departure from Brazil.

Confirming his withdrawal in an Instagram post, Lineker, 31, said he was pulling out "for (Fernandes') and my safety".

He added: "But we already have a new date, and yes I'm going to get this title. Up all the way! Thank you all."

Fernandes did not comment on the cancellation, instead posting an Instagram story of a negative antigen rapid test with the caption, "All good on my end".

This is the second time the fight between the duo has been cancelled owing to Covid-19 as their bout at the One X event last December was postponed over rising cases. The event was then moved to March 26 while their fight was rescheduled for Friday - no new date has been announced.

A second card for One's Bad Blood event, the fight between former One strawweight world champion Yosuke Saruta and Cuban wrestler Gustavo Balart, has also been cancelled after Saruta tested positive for Covid-19.

One was the first sports organisation to begin hosting large-scale events in Singapore since the pandemic began, starting from October 2020, but have had to pivot quickly to alter their fight cards or event plans due to positive tests involving overseas athletes or their entourage.

In January this year, Russian MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov missed out on appearing at One's Heavy Hitters event after testing positive upon arrival.

He had been slated to be in the corner of his countryman, Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Two weeks later, Russian brawler Anatoly Malykhin tested positive for Covid-19 before another event and his interim heavyweight title fight with Belarusian Kirill Grishenko was postponed to Friday's Bad Blood event.

Now, the clash between Malykhin and Grishenko looks set to headline the closed-door Bad Blood event. The showdown will be a hotly-contested one between two undefeated MMA fighters.