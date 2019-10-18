Mixed martial arts: Amir Khan, Tiffany Teo return to action at One: Edge of Greatness

SINGAPORE - The Republic's mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Amir Khan and Tiffany Teo have been pencilled in for action at the One Championship's Edge of Greatness event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 22.

While Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is set to defend his bantamweight muay thai title against Saemapetch Fairtex in the night's main event, the 24-year-old Amir will feature in the co-main event, a lightweight duel with Malaysia's Ev Ting.

The Singaporean will be aiming to stop a three-bout losing streak, the last a first-round knock-out by Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev at the Enter the Dragon event at the Indoor Stadium in May this year.

He meets the 30-year-old Malaysian, who bounced back from a two-bout slide with a submission victory against Daichi Abe in July this year.

Also in action is Teo, who returns to action for the first time in a year, and faces newcomer Maira Mazar of Brazik.

The strawweight Singaporean last fought at the Heart of the Lion event in Singapore in November 2018, where she scored an unanimous decision victory over Michelle Nicolini, after losing via technical knockout the duel against Xiong Jingnan for the then-vacant women's strawweight title in Jakarta in January 2018.