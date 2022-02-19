Mission Lim's Kosciuszko

With a horse like Lim's Kosciuszko, trainer Daniel Meagher is entitled to think big for his six-time unbeaten hero.

The $1 million Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 21 and the $400,000 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 17 are just two Group 1 races on his mind.

But Meagher still prefers to keep the Lim's Stable-owned rising champion over sprints for the time being, instead of putting the miles in the gelding's legs so soon.

Lim's Kosciuszko's first five victories were over 1,200m. He won his last start over 1,400m, but with only 50kg on his back against a Class 1 field with the bang-in-form Wong Chin Chuen astride.

The Australian trainer has opted to let his four-year-old Australian-bred contest today's $85,000 Class 2 event over 1,200m on turf to keep him ticking before stepping him up in distance.

It will be Race 10, at 4.30pm, and he will have his four-time winning partner, Danny Beasley, back at the helm. A'Isisuhairi Kasim was the only other jockey to have ridden Lim's Kosciuszko.

"All going well, he will get ready in time, not just for the Derby, but we can also look at the Kranji Mile as his first big target if he progresses well - and the Stewards' Cup (1,600m) which is three weeks before the Derby," said Meagher, the premiership leader with 10 winners.

"I think he will get the mile comfortably. We'll get to these distances in a few months' time. But, for now, I just want to keep him stimulated over short and sharp sprints."

Meagher had a look at the programme after Lim's Kosciuszko's last success and was against the rise in distance yet.

"We're still a fair way away from the Derby target," he said. "He's 41/2 years old, but he's still lightly raced. He's sound, very good mentally, so he's ready for racing and we have to continue racing him.

"His fitness is still very good. He will get back in class and will carry 4½kg more and the 1,200m will keep him short and sharp.