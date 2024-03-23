Missing part of her right arm does not limit Moza Baihakki’s golden ambitions

SINGAPORE – In the shimmering blue expanse of the Anglo-Chinese Junior College swimming pool, about 30 young swimmers take their turns to complete their laps every Saturday morning.

One of them stands out.

Moza Baihakki, 12, fearlessly plunges into the water, propelling herself forward with only her left arm.

The daughter of former national footballer Baihakki Khaizan and actress-singer turned entrepreneur Norfasarie Mohd Yahya was born with part of her right arm missing due to a rare congenital condition known as amniotic band syndrome.

What it has not done is to stop her from dreaming big.

With unwavering resolve, Moza’s eyes are set on a glittering prize: A gold medal at the Paralympics someday, just like the Republic’s Yip Pin Xiu, who has won five.

It is an aspiration Moza hopes to fulfil not just for herself but as a testament that one’s disability should not limit the size of one’s dreams.