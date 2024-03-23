Missing part of her right arm does not limit Moza Baihakki’s golden ambitions

SINGAPORE – In the shimmering blue expanse of the Anglo-Chinese Junior College swimming pool, about 30 young swimmers take their turns to complete their laps every Saturday morning.
One of them stands out.
Moza Baihakki, 12, fearlessly plunges into the water, propelling herself forward with only her left arm.
The daughter of former national footballer Baihakki Khaizan and actress-singer turned entrepreneur Norfasarie Mohd Yahya was born with part of her right arm missing due to a rare congenital condition known as amniotic band syndrome.
What it has not done is to stop her from dreaming big.
With unwavering resolve, Moza’s eyes are set on a glittering prize: A gold medal at the Paralympics someday, just like the Republic’s Yip Pin Xiu, who has won five.
It is an aspiration Moza hopes to fulfil not just for herself but as a testament that one’s disability should not limit the size of one’s dreams.
On her competitive debut on March 23, she also got her first taste of what it feels like to win gold in a swimming event. Not only did she clinch three races at the Inter-School Para Swimming Championships, which were part of the national championships, but she also broke the women’s 50m breaststroke SB9 national record.
Moza clocked 1min 0.8sec at the OCBC Aquatic Centre to eclipse Janelle Tong’s mark of 1:04.92 set in 2020. She also won two other 50m events, the freestyle and backstroke.
Outlining her ambitions of winning gold at the Paralympics, Moza told The Straits Times earlier: “It is a really big dream of mine and it would also mean that I am representing the disabled community. (I want to) show that disabilities can’t stop us… we’re still human, we can still do the same things.
“It’s just that we have a slight barrier. And we just need a bit of assistance.”
A Singapore Disability Sports Council spokesperson said they are excited about Moza’s national championship debut, adding: “Becoming a Paralympian is a demanding process that takes years of rigorous training and discipline. We will continue to encourage and support Moza as she strives to realise her fullest potential in the coming years.”
The St. Margaret’s School student has developed an affinity for sports since young. Nurtured by her father, she explored football and athletics before discovering her passion in the pool.
Introduced to swimming at the age of six by her grandfather, Moza found a sanctuary where she could not only unwind but also flourish.
She said: “I just enjoy being in the water. It helps me relax. Whenever I feel stressed from school, I can just go for a swim and it makes my day better.
“Swimming has allowed me to become much more confident as a person. I can tell people I am a swimmer and sometimes they will be quite shocked. Because how can you swim with only one arm? And I can somewhat show them.
“I’ve learnt to become tenacious, and also quite independent.”
The thought of becoming a Paralympian came about when Moza and her parents were watching a video of Joseph Schooling swimming his way into the history books with a 100m butterfly gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
As her love for swimming blossomed, a family friend, who is also a private swimming coach, identified her potential and advocated for a more dedicated approach to training.
After weighing up several options, Moza joined the APS Swim School, founded by Olympian Ang Peng Siong, in March 2023.
The school’s programme manager, Noel Yang, described Moza as an “unpolished diamond” who takes training seriously, adding: “With the right training environment and with time, she will shine when she is ready.”
While Baihakki, 40, keeps Moza’s ambitions strong with constant motivational talk of what it takes to succeed at the highest level, mum Norfasarie provides much-needed emotional balance and sometimes plays the role of physio.
Moza, who has one older and two younger siblings, said: “My mum has been my emotional support. The tiredness from training... it can be quite intensive and it’s quite rough on my shoulders... and she’ll help me to massage it. Her massage technique is quite good.”
Fighting back tears recounting how Moza has always showed that she wants to be independent despite her disability, Norfasarie, 41, said: “She is just like any other kid. As long as you support her, you give her motivation... I think she can go very far.
“I’m very proud as a mum. We want her to inspire other people who have disabilities to know that it’s actually possible to achieve your dreams. We want other kids with disabilities to know and think that if Moza can do it, so can I.”