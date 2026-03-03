Miss World should bounce back to her best

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) FORT YUKON caught the eye for second last time. This does not look to be the strongest maiden race on paper – he will go very close to winning from a good draw.

(8) SUPER VIKING finished third last time. The form of that race has worked out well. If he gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he will go close to winning.

(7) BOURBON KING will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. Watch for sharp improvement.

(5) TAKETHEGREENLIGHT was beaten just over two lengths by Greenchoice last time. If he brings that run to the track, he will be competitive at a decent price.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) NORTH POINT won impressively last time. He is packed with class and can win again.

(4) ELUSIVE WINTER was only beaten just over two lengths by All The Rage in the Winchester Sprint Cup last time. On his best form, he will be hard to catch late.

(1) SARDINIA BAY ran a fair race in the Listed Sophomore Sprint. Top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride. He should run a big race from a neat draw.

(2) UN BEL DI finished fourth last time in the Bantry Bay stakes and is very consistent.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(8) ALL ABOUT AL won a terrific race at Durbanville last time. If he gets some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he can win again.

(1) MOODY BLUE stayed on well for third last time. From a good draw, he should get the perfect run. Include him in all bets.

(5) PEACE OF MIND finished second last time. On her best form, she will make them all work for victory.

(2) LOVE SHACK needed her run badly last time, but was beaten only under three lengths. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be right there in the finish.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(4) MISS WORLD must have a good winning chance in this field. She has no weight on her back and drops in trip to 1,250m. She can definitely win a race like this.

(5) WANDER DUNE is much better than her last run. The drop in trip is key for this filly. If she does not need the run back after a lengthy break, she will be competitive.

(2) KAMCHATKA was beaten just over five lengths by her stablemate in the Clapham Stakes last time. She might enjoy the drop in trip to 1,250m. Include her in all bets.

(3) TULIP FIELDS was last seen finishing just under six lengths behind Quickstepgal in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas. She is a classy filly – watch her closely.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(6) STAR WORLD had absolutely no luck out the gates last time but still managed to finish strongly for second. She has a big winning chance in this field.

(7) SOUTH OF FRANCE stayed on well for second last time. The wide draw will make life tough for her, but she will be storming home late. Include her in all bets.

(4) WILLIAM’S WOMAN was beaten just under five lengths last time. She has dropped even further in the ratings and should be among the places on her best form.

(5) FINAL CALL finished fourth in the same race as Star World last time. She will be doing some good work late – watch her closely.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(7) DREAM SEARCHER won well last time. Jockey Craig Bantam sticks with this mare. She will be just off them early and will be running on strongly late. She can definitely win again.

(8) GIN PALACE was given a great ride by jockey Andrew Fortune last time. If she beats the tricky draw, she will be competitive.

(1) PENTOLINA finished third behind Amayah last time. The blinkers stay on. She will be there among the places again from a good draw.

(6) RIKKITIKKITAVI ran a cracking second behind Dream Searcher last time, but is better off at the weights this time. Her chances must be respected.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) KING’S QUEST ran a lovely race from a bad draw last time. He has dropped in trip and in the ratings. He will be flying home late.

(9) IT IS MY TIME was heavily backed in the market last time, but the race did not go according to plan. If he gets to the front cheaply, he will be hard to run down late.

(6) SHOW OFF ran a terrific second in the same race as It Is My Time last time, but that was his first run back after a long break. He can win a race like this.

(1) COASTAL COMMANDER was beaten just over three lengths by Stormwatch last time. The blinkers have been removed and he should run a big race from a neat draw.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) THELEIA stayed on for second last time. She enjoyed the step up in trip to 1,400m last time and this looks to be the right field for her to exit the maiden ranks. She will be hard to beat.

(11) HOMING PIGEON finished just under two lengths behind Loui’s Star last time. The blinkers stay on and she drops in trip. If she beats the bad draw, she will go close to winning.

(8) MEGHAN’S DIAMOND finished third last time. She will be right there in the places.

(1) VIVO PER LEI finished third last time. She might try and steal the race from the front – watch her closely.