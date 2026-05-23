Straitstimes.com header logo

May 24 Tattersalls Gold Cup form analysis

Minnie Hauk has major chance to strike Gold

Coolmore’s dual G1 Oaks winner is set to conquer at The Curragh

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Horse racing: Minnie Hauk (Ryan Moore) outslugging stablemate Whirl (Wayne Lordan) in the Group 1 Epsom Oaks (2,400m), 6 June 2025.

Minnie Hauk (Ryan Moore) narrowly beating stablemate Whirl (Wayne Lordan) in the Group 1 Epsom Oaks (2,400m) om June 6, 2025.

RACING AND SPORTS

Google Preferred Source badge

1 Almaqam

A big muscular horse who will appreciate any ease in the ground. Has established himself as top class and very consistent, closing 2025 with an excellent Group 1 third at Ascot on ground quicker than ideal.

2 Bay City Roller

Able to show just how good he can be when the ground is slow with a runaway Group 1 victory at Munich last November. Advertised his 2026 credentials when only just failing to give weight to 2025 Epsom Derby winner Lambourn at Chester.

3 Edward Hamilton

Did such a good job as pacemaker for Minnie Hauk in a Group 2 over 2,000m here in May that he very briefly looked like landing a shock win. In the same role in this race no doubt.

4 Green Impact

Has won a Group 2 and Listed race at Leopardstown. Led before tiring late on in a Group 3 over 2,000m here on his 2026 return. This big colt is likely to have a rewarding season but a win looks unlikely.

5 Royal Rhyme

From a UK stable who have so much success with their overseas raiders. finished a respectable fifth in this in 2025, with his best chances of getting closer this time coming on slow ground conditions.

6 Saddadd

His handicapping days are behind him, after he upgraded to a higher level with a decisive victory in a Group 3 feature race at Sandown in April. This course and distance should suit. He is well worth a crack at this prestigious Group 1 prize.

7 Tiberius Thunder

Only a maiden victory to his name so far and it would be unexpected if he played a major impact. Faded into fourth of six behind Minnie Hauk here earlier in May.

8 Minnie Hauk

Surely the one they all must aim at. A dual Group 1 Classic winner in the English and Irish Oaks in 2025 and only beaten by a head in the Arc. Did not have to be at her very best to win a Group 2 here on her reappearance as she was too strong for her rivals in the straight. Likely to be the same again.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

See more on

Horse racing

Sports and recreation

Ireland

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.