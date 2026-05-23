Minnie Hauk has major chance to strike Gold

1 Almaqam

A big muscular horse who will appreciate any ease in the ground. Has established himself as top class and very consistent, closing 2025 with an excellent Group 1 third at Ascot on ground quicker than ideal.

2 Bay City Roller

Able to show just how good he can be when the ground is slow with a runaway Group 1 victory at Munich last November. Advertised his 2026 credentials when only just failing to give weight to 2025 Epsom Derby winner Lambourn at Chester.

3 Edward Hamilton

Did such a good job as pacemaker for Minnie Hauk in a Group 2 over 2,000m here in May that he very briefly looked like landing a shock win. In the same role in this race no doubt.

4 Green Impact

Has won a Group 2 and Listed race at Leopardstown. Led before tiring late on in a Group 3 over 2,000m here on his 2026 return. This big colt is likely to have a rewarding season but a win looks unlikely.

5 Royal Rhyme

From a UK stable who have so much success with their overseas raiders. finished a respectable fifth in this in 2025, with his best chances of getting closer this time coming on slow ground conditions.

6 Saddadd

His handicapping days are behind him, after he upgraded to a higher level with a decisive victory in a Group 3 feature race at Sandown in April. This course and distance should suit. He is well worth a crack at this prestigious Group 1 prize.

7 Tiberius Thunder

Only a maiden victory to his name so far and it would be unexpected if he played a major impact. Faded into fourth of six behind Minnie Hauk here earlier in May.

8 Minnie Hauk

Surely the one they all must aim at. A dual Group 1 Classic winner in the English and Irish Oaks in 2025 and only beaten by a head in the Arc. Did not have to be at her very best to win a Group 2 here on her reappearance as she was too strong for her rivals in the straight. Likely to be the same again.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club