Minister can get his say

Minister, runner-up twice and third once in three Group 1 events when under trainer Lee Freedman, may find luck with woman trainer Donna Logan.

The King Power Stable-owned five-year-old has pleased Logan and jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim in his preparation for today's $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m in Race 10.

In Logan's words, her charge looks ready to "go to war" after his heartening grass gallop on Tuesday morning.

"He travelled beautifully on the bit, and when Harry gave him a squeeze at the 200m, he really responded," said the New Zealander.

"Harry told me when he pulled him up, he was like 'is that it?' He just kept going a bit more.

"I couldn't be more satisfied with his preparation. He had an uninterrupted preparation, first-up over 1,200m and then 1,600m.

"He's a warrior who wants to go to the war, and Harry is also very happy with him. He couldn't stop raving about him after the grass gallop."