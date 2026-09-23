Milne, Bracewell return as New Zealand lose Ravindra for India T20s

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Sept 23 - New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne and spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell have returned to a 16-member squad for next month's Twenty20 home series against India, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Wednesday.

• New Zealand host India in five T20s, five one-day internationals (ODIs) and two tests, with the opening T20 in Christchurch on October 22.

• Thirteen members of the squad that finished runners-up to India at this year's T20 World Cup have been retained, with Bracewell and Milne returning after missing the tournament through injury.

• Rachin Ravindra, who dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week, has been ruled out of the T20 series but is expected to return for the ODIs.

• Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen are set to reunite for the first time since New Zealand's run to the T20 World Cup final.

• Fast bowler Ben Sears was unavailable for selection as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

• "We're very fortunate with the depth that we've got to call upon, so we'll look to use all 16 squad members throughout the series as we manage workloads," coach Rob Walter said.

• SQUAD: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith. REUTERS