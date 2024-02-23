Milan reach Europa League last 16 despite loss at Rennes

Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - Second Leg - Stade Rennes v AC Milan - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 22, 2024 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic in action with Stade Rennes' Adrien Truffert REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - Second Leg - Stade Rennes v AC Milan - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 22, 2024 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic in action with Stade Rennes' Desire Doue REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - Second Leg - Stade Rennes v AC Milan - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 22, 2024 AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia in action with Stade Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - Second Leg - Stade Rennes v AC Milan - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 22, 2024 Stade Rennes fans let off flares in the stands during the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - Second Leg - Stade Rennes v AC Milan - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 22, 2024 Stade Rennes' Ibrahim Salah in action with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Feb 23, 2024, 04:01 AM
Feb 23, 2024, 04:01 AM

RENNES, France - AC Milan reached the Europa League last 16 despite a 3-2 loss at Stade Rennais on Thursday as Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick was not enough for the hosts to stop the Italian side completing a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Rennes, facing an uphill battle after Milan secured an emphatic 3-0 home win in the first leg, started aggressively in rainy conditions.

Bourigeaud scored with a shot into the bottom corner after 11 minutes before Luka Jovic levelled with a powerful header.

Bourigeaud converted a penalty nine minutes into the second half after Simon Kjaer's trip on Martin Terrier, before Rafael Leao equalised in the 58th minute for Milan.

Rennes were awarded another penalty in the 68th minute after a handball by Jovic and Bourigeaud completed his hat-trick from the spot. REUTERS

