Michelle Wie West on her rise to fame and the stereotypes women face in sport

US Women’s Open champion and a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour Michelle Wie West (left) chats with ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. ST PHOTO: KIMBERLY KWEK
Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

The HSBC Women’s World Championship was back in Singapore at the start of the month where most of the world’s top 20 golfers – and all of last season’s Major champions – battled for honours in the March 2-5 event.

In this episode, ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan chats with Michelle Wie West - 2014 US Women’s Open champion and a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour - here in an ambassadorial role.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:55 On being a role model for others and who she looked up to

3:20 On the stereotypes that women in sport face

8:55 Dealing with fame and the struggles of stardom

13:20 How golf can still grow as a sport

14:00 What does Michelle most enjoy after retirement?

Read more: https://str.sg/ikNn

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

