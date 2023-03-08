Michelle Wie West on her rise to fame and the stereotypes women face in sport

In this episode, ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan chats with Michelle Wie West - 2014 US Women’s Open champion and a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour - here in an ambassadorial role.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:55 On being a role model for others and who she looked up to

3:20 On the stereotypes that women in sport face

8:55 Dealing with fame and the struggles of stardom

13:20 How golf can still grow as a sport

14:00 What does Michelle most enjoy after retirement?

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

