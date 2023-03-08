Michelle Wie West on her rise to fame and the stereotypes women face in sport

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
The HSBC Women’s World Championship was back in Singapore at the start of the month where most of the world’s top 20 golfers – and all of last season’s Major champions – battled for honours in the March 2-5 event.
In this episode, ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan chats with Michelle Wie West - 2014 US Women’s Open champion and a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour - here in an ambassadorial role.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:55 On being a role model for others and who she looked up to
3:20 On the stereotypes that women in sport face
8:55 Dealing with fame and the struggles of stardom
13:20 How golf can still grow as a sport
14:00 What does Michelle most enjoy after retirement?
Read more: https://str.sg/ikNn
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra
Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!