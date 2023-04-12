Michael Jordan’s and Kobe Bryant’s jerseys, Muhammad Ali’s belt: 5 expensive sports memorabilia sold

A pair of trainers worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during the 1998 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals sold for US$2.2 million (S$2.9 million) on Tuesday, making them the most expensive pair of trainers ever sold.

Jordan wore the “Bred” (“black and red”) Air Jordan 13s for the second game of the Finals during his last year with the Chicago Bulls, which was covered in the Netflix docuseries The Last Dance.

The latest sale at auction house Sotheby’s cements Jordan’s position as the most valuable athlete at auctions for sportswear memorabilia.

Here are five other expensive sports memorabilia that were sold in the past.

1. Jordan’s Last Dance jersey (US$10.1m)