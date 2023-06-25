Michael Hooper and James Slipper to co-captain Wallabies at Rugby World Cup

SYDNEY – Test centurions Michael Hooper and James Slipper will co-captain Australia at the Rugby Championship and World Cup this year, with coach Eddie Jones saying on Sunday they “embody what it means to be a Wallaby”.

It is the first time the Wallabies have installed two captains, with the inspirational Hooper now appointed leader of the national side under four separate coaches.

“Michael and James are both world-class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby,” said Jones, in announcing their appointment through 2023 among a 34-man squad for the Rugby Championship.

He told Channel Nine: “With Slips and Hoops, we cover the range of the squad. Both have a slightly different approach to leadership, both have got a slightly different approach to the way they play the game, and I think together, they can be a really strong captaincy group.”

Flanker Hooper, who spent two months out of the game on a mental health break last year, relinquishing the captaincy to prop Slipper, is Australia’s most-capped skipper, having led the side in 68 of his 124 Tests.

Slipper also brings vast experience, with his 127 Test appearances third on the all-time Wallabies list behind George Gregan (139) and Stephen Moore (129).

“It’s an absolute honour to lead the squad alongside Slips,” said Hooper. “There’s a really optimistic mindset as a collective heading into what’s a massive four months.”

Australia face South Africa in Pretoria on July 8, and Argentina a week later in Sydney, before two Bledisloe Cup fixtures with the All Blacks ahead of their departure for the Sept 8-Oct 28 World Cup in France.

Jones, who took the reins from Dave Rennie in January, named eight uncapped players in the squad, with Melbourne Rebels duo Carter Gordon and Josh Kemeny rewarded, along with Queensland Reds front-rowers Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr.

ACT Brumbies teammates Tom Hooper and Ryan Lonergan also earned call-ups, as did NSW Waratahs flyer and former Australia Sevens representative Dylan Pietsch.

Towering lock Richie Arnold was the final uncapped player, having helped Stade Toulouse win the Top 14 in France.

He was one of five overseas-based stars named, along with experienced winger Marika Koroibete, fly-half Quade Cooper and centre Samu Kerevi, all of whom play in Japan, as well as La Rochelle lock Will Skelton.

Under the so-called “Giteau’s Law”, Australia only permits three overseas-based players to be picked, but Jones sought approval for two more, which was granted by Rugby Australia.

One of the biggest omissions was Japan-based playmaker Bernard Foley, who started the last six Tests.