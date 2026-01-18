Straitstimes.com header logo

Mhally delivers in Group 3 Saudi Cup Qualifier

Bolide Porto gains berth in Neom Turf Cup with back-to-back victories in Listed race

Mhally

Mhally (Ricardo Ferreira) digging deep to score in the Group 3 The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup (1,800m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Jan 17.

PHOTO: JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH Mhally, winner of last season’s 2000 Guineas, stepped up to the mark 12 months later to earn his place in the 2026 Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) with victory under the in-form Ricardo Ferreira in the Group 3 The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Jan 17.

The success in the 1.5 million-riyal (S$515,000) feature was part of a Ferreira four-timer and capped a terrific day for the rider who, along with trainer Thamer Aldaihani and owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah, also won the 2000 Guineas (1,600m) again, this time with Al Haram ($18).

Mhally, a son of Sergei Prokofiev, finished third to Golden Vekoma in the 2025 Group 3 Saudi Derby (1,600m) and will contest in the main US$20 million (S$25.8 million) event on Feb 14 this time after proving his stamina in the Saudi Cup Qualifier over 1,800m.

There were four in with a chance halfway down the home stretch, but Mhally ($157) knew where the winning post was and found more when required to deny Joel Rosario – who won aboard Rattle N Roll in 2205 – on board the Sami Alharabi-trained Ameerat Alzamaan by three quarters of a length.

The owner-trainer-jockey combination looks to have another superstar on their hands after the exciting Al Haram’s devastating success in the 2000 Guineas.

The three-year-old son of Iffraaj had won both of his previous starts over the 1,600m trip, but took his form to a new level to qualify for the Saudi Derby on Feb 14.

Al Haram was slightly slowly away and found himself at the rear of the field leaving himself with a huge task ahead, but he found generously under pressure and surged through the field to win in monstrous fashion by 7¼ lengths.

Maestro Du Croate ($22) finished third in the Arabian Handicap 70-105 (1,200m) on Jan 8, and got off the mark at his seventh attempt under Camilo Ospina to take the Group 3 Al-Dareyah Cup (2,000m).

Nijinski Al Maury (Nawaf Almudiani) looked to be going best turning in, but the Bassim Almousa-trained four-year-old found more under an inspired Ospina, and after an almighty tussle, won by one length to qualify for the Group 1 Obaiya Arabian Classic (2,000m) on Feb 14.

Ospina also took out the Riyadh Dirt Sprint Qualifier (1,200m) as Min Shan ($10) led home a 1-2 for the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and Sons.

Over three lengths separated Min Shan from the Mickael Barzalona-ridden Jeddah Beach on the line, with the winner completing a hat-trick over the 1,200m trip to land a berth in the Group 2 Riyadh Dirt Sprint (1,200m).

One of Ferreira’s other winners came as Thayaf ($13) maintained his unbeaten record with a fourth career victory in the domestic Group 1 King Abdulaziz Cup (1,600m), while Christophe Soumillon landed back-to-back wins aboard Wanaameen ($28).

The four-year-old colt won the domestic Group 1 Crown Prince Cup (2,400m) with the French-based Belgium jockey on Dec 5, and followed up with another triumph in the domestic Group 1 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup (1,800m).

History repeated itself on Jan 16 after Bolide Porto went back-to-back in the Listed Prince Khalid Abdullah Cup to qualify for another outing in the Group 1 Neom Turf Cup (2,100m).

The 1 million-riyal event is a stepping stone to Saudi Cup night on Feb 14, and the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and Sons have again secured a place for the Le Havre five-year-old – in a race which was upgraded recently to become Saudi Arabia’s first top-level race on turf.

Ospina gave Bolide Porto ($14) a ground-saving ride, hugging the inner rails all the way to get the better of a titanic tussle with the Fahad Nasser-trained Direct Security (Rosario). Bolide Porto emerged victorious by a head.

Said Ospina: “I love these colours, they are so lucky for me.

“When racing on the grass here, it can better serve the horse to go around the inside and save ground, and I am so happy for him.”

The White Stable was earlier guaranteed another Saudi Cup night runner as Sayyah ($30) slotted himself onto the staying scene with a thoroughly dominating display in the Red Sea Turf Qualifier (3,000m).

Jockey Naif Alanazi sat handy on a strong pace and the four-year-old of Karakontie had no issues as he stepped up to 3,000m for the first time – surging clear off the home bend to score three in a row, having taken the Listed Crown Prince Cup (2,400m) on Dec 5 and the Prep for Crown Prince Cup Open (2,400m) on Nov 14.

Sayyah is now the winner of seven from 14 starts and qualifies for the Group 2 Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000m) after cruising home by 7¼ lengths.

Zefzaf ($74) had always been held in high regard when in the care of American handler Jimmy Jerkins, and the Mo Town six-year-old has now booked his ticket for the Group 2 1351 Turf Sprint with victory in the opening 1351 Turf Sprint Qualifier (1,351m).

Now trained by Sami Alharabi, Zefzaf – who ran second to Malyan in this race 12 months ago – benefited from a strong pace and picked up from well behind to provide Rosario with yet another winner following his hat-trick on Jan 15.

Said Rosario: “The race was very nice. There was plenty of pace on and he did it really well – he’s a nice horse.” JCSA

