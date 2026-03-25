Meydan set for Hit Show re-run

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Hit Show warming up nicely under a track rider on March 23, ahead of his title defence in the Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m) at Meydan on March 28.

– Hit Show shocked plenty of fans and racing professionals 12 months ago when weaving his way between runners under an inspired Florent Geroux to scoop the Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates, but owners Wathnan Racing were not among those to be taken by surprise.

Turning for home, the grey son of Candy Ride only had the 2023 winner Ushba Tesoro behind him but patience paid off as Hit Show surged late to run down Mixto (second) and a rallying Forever Young (third).

Wathnan’s US racing and bloodstock manager Case Clay recalls the thrill of that extraordinary stretch drive all too well.

“It was very exciting,” said Clay. “The remit for Wathnan Racing has been to try and win races that the Emir (of Qatar) and his family would be proud of, and that was a proud night for all of us. Hopefully, we can repeat it but it was a special night.”

Hit Show comes into his title defence off an excellent Grade 3 victory in the Mineshaft Stakes (1,700m) at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Feb 16, where he broke far better than was the case at Meydan last April, before Geroux let him drift back to a spot he was comfortable in.

He also landed the Grade 2 Fayette Stakes (1,800m) at Keeneland for the second straight year on Oct 25, 2025, the highlight of a North American campaign through which trainer Brad Cox kept him busy after his trip to Dubai.

“After the Dubai World Cup last year, we shipped him back to Kentucky thinking let’s just see how he goes,” recalled Clay.

“Brad said he is really continuing to do well and as long as he is, he’ll just keep training him.

“He’s a very good traveller and we’ll take the same approach this year after the race. If he needs a break, he’ll get a break.

“But he does seem to thrive on activity. He had five starts last year upon his return and now one in February.”

Geroux is again booked to take the ride aboard the six-year-old entire in the US$12 million (S$15.3 million) Dubai World Cup (2,000m) on March 28, and is likely to be given a free rein, though a decent early pace would clearly be a benefit.

“He is a versatile horse and Florent knows him well, so he’ll be able to navigate depending on how the race unfolds. I’d say there won’t be a lot in the way of instructions,” said Clay.

“Florent’s going to see how the race unfolds and the horse can get through spots, like he did in the Fayette last October (under Irad Ortiz). He loves to train and he just continues to do very well.”

Forever Young bids to reverse the form of the 2025 Dubai World Cup, while Clay and Cox will also have a close eye on the Steve Asmussen-trained Magnitude, who edged a thrilling three-way fight ahead of Hit Show and Chunk Of Gold in the Grade 3 Clark Stakes (1,800m) at Churchill Downs on Nov 28, 2025.

“Forever Young at the moment is the best horse in the world,” said Clay. “He’s travelled all over the world and won the big races. And Magnitude is a bit of a freak in himself.

“But Hit Show goes in there and doesn’t have anything to fear. He was able to navigate this race last year and he obviously likes the track. All you can ask is to be in with a chance.”

Clay is also well acquainted with Wathnan’s other runner in the feature, given Tumbarumba ran fourth in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1,600m) for trainer Brian Lynch before shipping to join Hamad Al Jehani in the Middle East, where he has enjoyed a fruitful campaign.

“Tumbarumba is a horse that loves a fight,” said Clay. “We brought him over for the carnival and when he goes back to America after the race, he’ll go back to Brian Lynch.

“We were very proud of him in the (Group 1) Saudi Cup (1,800m), running third, and he ran a very good second in the (Group 1) Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m).”

With Wathnan’s retained jockey in Europe, James Doyle, taking the ride on the Oscar Performance-owned Tumbarumba, Clay was looking forward to a stellar run.

“He’s a great horse to be around and speaking to Hamad, Tumbarumba seems to have taken a step forward in his recent work since returning from Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“I think he’s worthy to be in the race and James knows him well. I think there are a lot of very tough horses in the race but I wouldn’t sleep on him.” DUBAI RACING CLUB