Mexican official says World Diving Cup will be rescheduled after cancellation

A drone view shows the Centro Acuatico Code Metropolitano after World Aquatics, the governing body for aquatic sports worldwide, canceled the early‑March Diving World Cup stop in Mexico due to violence following a military operation that killed drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” in Zapopan, Mexico, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Alberto Fajardo

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 - Mexico's sports chief Rommel Pacheco said on Saturday that the World Diving Cup event in Zapopan, Jalisco, which was cancelled due to security concerns, will now be rescheduled.

In a statement, the former diver and head of Mexico's National Sports Commission (CONADE) said that the competition "is no longer cancelled and is entering a rescheduling phase", with a new date to be confirmed.

"We acknowledge the support and coordination with World Aquatics," Pacheco said on Instagram, also thanking Mexican sports and diplomatic authorities. "We remain committed to supporting sport."

World Aquatics on Thursday announced it had cancelled the Zapopan stop, scheduled for March 5-8, citing travel restrictions issued by international embassies following a surge in violence after the capture and death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera known as "El Mencho".

World Aquatics did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

The recent outbreak of unrest has raised broader concerns about Mexico's ability to host international sporting events.

However, on Tuesday, President Claudia Sheinbaum said that security would be reviewed and that there was "no risk" to fans coming to the country for the World Cup this summer.

Qualification for the Diving World Cup Super Final in Beijing in May was to be based on results from a stop in Montreal, World Aquatics said Thursday. REUTERS