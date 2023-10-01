Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg’s strength a surprise for his MMA trainer

SINGAPORE – Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of the world’s largest social media platform, is a name synonymous with coding, algorithms and virtual connections. Standing at 1.71m, the tech billionaire is not one’s idea of a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

But Zuckerberg’s trainer and sparring partner Khai Wu said there is much more to the 39-year-old Silicon Valley icon than meets the eye.

Wu, 28, who signed with MMA outfit Professional Fighters League (PFL) in June, told The Straits Times: “One thing that surprised me right off the bat was his strength. He is around my size and he had me going, ‘Gosh, he is very, very strong’. It was ridiculous. I’ve trained with a lot of fighters, but the amount of strength that he (Zuckerberg) has surprised me.”

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in late 2022, Zuckerberg said he developed an interest in various sports, including mixed martial arts, during the Covid-19 pandemic. He then found his way to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo veteran Dave Camarillo’s gym, Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu, where he met Wu.

Zuckerberg said in the podcast: “I really like watching UFC… but I also like doing the sport... MMA is like the perfect thing. Because it’s like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you’re gonna end up on the bottom.”

In September 2022, Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram in which he sparred with Wu in what was the first glimpse of him fighting.

While Wu was cagey about details on his arrangement with Zuckerberg, he said he still trains with the billionaire up to four times a week, depending on the Meta co-founder and chief executive officer’s schedule.

Wu said: “Mark is such an interesting individual because of how he trains as much as he does... You’ve got to be a very unique individual to be able to do that. It is motivational and inspiring. He has a company like Meta to run and then he’s learning martial arts when he doesn’t have to.”